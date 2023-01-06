KILLEN — Joseph “Joe” Percy Harris, Jr., 73, of Killen, passed away December 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was retired from TVA as a store room clerk, a member of Atlas Church of Christ, a United States Army veteran having served in Vietnam, a member of the VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge and Masonic Lodge.

