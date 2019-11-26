FLORENCE — January 14, 1967 - November 21, 2019 — Joseph Wesley Smith, age 52, of Florence, passed away November 21, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home.
Joey worked for Center Star Body Shop for over 20 years. He was a loving father, brother and grandfather. He found the good in everyone. He had the best looking hair awe…and was 28 forever.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Eugene Smith and stepson, Brad Norton; brother, Michael Smith; grandparents, Merle and Henry Dawson.
Survivors include his fianceé, Lisa Norton; mother, Linda Smith; children, Paige Smith, Cody Smith, Josie Smith and Wesley Smith; stepchildren, Lauren Burgess, Brett Burgess and Kayla Weeks; sisters, Karen and Tammy Smith; brother, Kenny Smith; grandchildren, Bryson Smith, Kalea and Kalijah Hollingsworth and Kaleesa Weeks; a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of memorials, donations may be made to Spry-Williams Funeral Home. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
