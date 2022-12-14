HARVEST
If you asked a hundred people who Joe Pinto was, they would all give you a different answer – Husband, Father, Dad, Grandfather, Boom Boom, Joe, Joey, Uncle Joe, My 2nd Family, One of My Little Old Men, Mentor, Best Friend, Warrant Officer Pinto, Great Co-Worker, Fine Man, Great Guy, and they would all be right. Because Joe was all these things and more. He made everyone feel special. If you weren’t family, he made you feel like family. There is a sign in Joe and Glenda’s dining room that says, “When You Have More Than You Need, Build A Longer Table, Not a Higher Fence.” Or in Biblical terms, “He who has two tunics, let him give to him who has none; and he who has food, let him do likewise.” ~ Luke 3:11 … That’s Joe Pinto.
Joseph John Pinto, CW04, 85, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in his home in Harvest, Alabama. He is survived by his wife Glenda Jenkins Pinto; daughters, Renee Smith (husband Tim), Patti Stewart, and Christina Sitaca; sons, Christian Pinto (wife Meg), and Danny Pinto; 14 grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews and special friends, Keith Stewart, Carol and Mack Buchanan, Ellen and Peder Kilness, and his best buddy Jax, a Yorkshire Terrier. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Camille; his son Joey; his sister, Grace; his brother Tony; and his parents, Carmen and Mary Pinto.
Joe was born May 8, 1937, to Carmen and Mary Pinto, who immigrated through Ellis Island. Growing up in New York City, with 1st Generation parents from Italy, life was not easy. Joe had it better than most of his friends; his parents were professional dancers and were able to find work in desirable places, unlike most immigrants. At the age of 24 Joe joined the United States Army and served our country for 22 years.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Visitation before the service began at 11:00 a.m. Immediately after the service, a Military Graveside Interment was held at Huntsville Memorial Gardens.
A special thank you to the nurses at Madison Hospital ICU in Madison, AL for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude toward Jason with Hospice for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Commented