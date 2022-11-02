TOWN CREEK — Joseph Lamar “Joe” Hill, 52, died October 30, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery in Town Creek. Joe was married to Amy Hill for 23 years.

