WEST POINT, TN — Joseph Renee Willie Langlois Jr. , age 80 of Westpoint, TN, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at, STRHS-Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Portland,ME, a United States Army Veteran, and a Union Iron Worker Local #477 in Sheffield, AL, and a member of the Word of Life Ministries.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. David Byrd will be officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are wife, Delina Liberty Langolis Westpoint, TN; three sons, Jim Neal Florence, AL, Joseph Renee Willie Langlois III (Mona) Zip City, AL, and Renee Joseph Langlois (Lynn) Loretto, TN; four daughters, Heidi Ann Langlois (David) Ellsworth, ME, Mary Ellen Austin Ellsworth, ME, Deanna Harjo (Robin) Leoma, TN, and Diana Davidson Nashville, TN; brother, Bruce Langlois Carbou,ME; sister, Irene Soule-Morton Wayland Springs, TN; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
