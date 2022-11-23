IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Joseph Leon Bain Sr., 60, died November 19, 2022. Visitation will be today from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Love Joy Cemetery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.