Joseph Lester Johnson, Jr., 71, Florence, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by family. Visitation will be Saturday, December 3, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Ronnie Poag officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Joseph was a member of Faith Church, Florence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lester and Mary Francis Johnson, and brother, Gary Johnson.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Elaine White Johnson; children, Michelle Leuschner (Blane), TX, Jordan Carlyle (Mario), NY, Corey Saint (Jessica), and Dawn Wilbanks (Greg); sisters, Elaine Sax (Stan), GA, and Karen Favereau (Cliff), FL; grandchildren, Camryn, Kaitlyn, and Madelyn Leuschner, Ashley Watson, Hailey Berryman, and Dakota and Lillianna Saint; and great-grandchildren, Hardin Berryman and Chaston Pride.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Kiser, Earl Harless, Vic Patterson, Barry Mask, Glenn Jaynes, and Sammy Martin. Ben Beaver and Gary Jones will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
