SALTILLO, MISSISSIPPI
Joseph Martin Thorn, 81, was welcomed into the presence of his Lord, September 3, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Home. He was born March 10, 1938 in Vina, Alabama to Thomas Alexander and Girlie Lee Lutrell Thorn. Over his lifetime, Joe worked many jobs. He retired from Mueller Copper Tubing after a 20-year career.
Survivors include: sister, Lola Burcham and her husband, Ron; sister, Marie Veasey and her husband, Walter; brother, John Blackburn and his wife, Laura; sister-in-law, Maggie Thorn Rawson. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, friends and special best friend, Juanita Waters to cherish his memory.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Monroe Thorn.
Visitation was 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring his life will be at 1:30 p.m. today, September 5, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Ronnie Hatfield of First Baptist Church, Saltillo officiating. Graveside services will be 4:30 p.m. today in Burleson Cemetery in Vina, Alabama with Joseph’s nephew, Timothy Thorn, officiating.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
No one was a greater fan of the University of Alabama football… Let the TIDE ROLL!
