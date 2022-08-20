JACKSON, TENNESSEE FORMERLY OF TUSCUMBIA — Joseph “Joe” Jacks Moore passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born in Tuscumbia, AL on August 15, 1943 to the late Matthew Lynch Moore and Mary George Price Moore. He married Jane Maclin, after meeting her at Florence State, and they had two daughters.

