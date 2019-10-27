SHEFFIELD — Joseph O. “Scooter” Ingram Jr., 101, of Sheffield, died on Friday, October 25, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. with Brother Seth Hood officiating. Burial will follow the service in Florence City Cemetery.
Joe was born in Leoma, Tennessee in Lawrence County but spent most of his life in Sheffield. He attended Sheffield Public Schools graduating with the class of 1937. He also attended Florence State Teachers College and Larrimore Business College. He was a United States Army Air Corps Combat Veteran of World War II participating in five campaigns with the eighth Air Corps including two missions on “D” Day and two Shuttle bombing missions to Russia. He served in the 96th Bomb Group and the 337th Squadron. He was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Metal with three oak leaf clusters. He was recently awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal in recognition of service to the people of France during World War II. He was a member of the VFW Post 4919 and the American Legion Post 31.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sheffield and a treasured member of the Sheffield Senior Citizen Center for many years. Joe retired after thirty years of service from the Sheffield Post Office as a letter carrier and was a “Gold Card” member of the NALC 892. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Johnson Ingram; father, Joseph O. Ingram, Sr.; mother, Cora Cole Ingram; sister, Inez Ingram; and brother-in-law, Frank Eck.
Mr. Ingram is survived by his daughter, Sylvia D. Ingram; sister, Shirley Brown (David); sister-in-law, Boots Eck; nephews, Steve Brown (Delisa), Mike Brown (Debbie), Greg Brown (Susan), James Brown (Angie), Keith Brown (Beverly), Wade Eck, Vince Eck (Kim), Stephen Eck (Cynthia).
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to his dedicated sitters who loved him very much. Also, to Brother’s Keeper Sitting Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the First Baptist Church in Sheffield.
