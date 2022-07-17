FLORENCE — Joseph Buford “Bee” Patrick, III, age 61, from Florence, Alabama, passed away July 14, 2022. Visitation was Saturday, July 16, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Sunday, July 17, 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church Center Star.
Bee was preceded in death by his father, J. B. Patrick, Jr.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Patrick; wife, Rita Stricklin Patrick; children, Rachel Patrick (Zackary Jenkins), and Storme Patrick; brother, Jim Allen Patrick (Myra); and grandchild, Branson Wayne Jenkins.
Bee was a 1979 graduate of Coffee High School. He was employed by the Florence Electricity Department as a Journeyman Lineman and Foreman, and was a member of IBEW 558. Bee was an avid bass fisherman; he was affiliated with Fishers of Men, involved in Shoals Youth Bass Masters and a member of B.A.S.S. Bee was also a member of the N.W.T.F. and an avid hunter. He loved cheering for Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves.
