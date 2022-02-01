HODGES — Joseph Rexford “Rex” Baldwin, 85, died January 30, 2022. Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hodges First Missionary Baptist Church, Hodges with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Old Line Cemetery with Deaton Funeral Home directing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.