FLORENCE — Joseph Mark Rickard, Sr., 85, of Florence, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Rickard graduated from Central High School (Class of 1957), retired from Reynolds/Wise after 40 years of service, a member of Underwood Heights Church of Christ, and a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Bay of Pigs.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in Tri-Cities Memorial Garden, with military honors. Officiating will be Lonell Plyler.
Mr. Rickard was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Willie Slaughter Rickard; brothers, Emmett, Clifford, David, Robert, Howard, Thomas, twin Jerry Rickard; sisters, Lois Rickard, Loretta (Sis) Carroll, Rothie Cooper, Louise Ferguson, Charline Williams, and Billie Jean Smith.
Mr. Rickard is survived by his wife of 57 1/2 years, Juanita Black Rickard; sons, Joseph Mark Rickard, Jr. (Rhonda) and David Matthew Rickard; daughters, Mary Lee Fletcher (Kevin) and Martha Louise Rickard; sister, Nancy DaVinci; grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha (Betrothed, Brad Lyon), and Samuel Taylor (Jade), and Brooke Rickard; great grandchildren, Thomas Wallace III, Cedric Taylor, Scarlett and Bell Taylor.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
