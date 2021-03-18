KILLEN — Joseph Robert Bailey, 48, died March 16, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

