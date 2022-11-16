MUSCLE SHOALS — Joseph Ross Dodd, 41, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Ross was preceded in death by his dad, Chief Thurman Dodd; and grandparents, Lawrence N. and Hazel E. Wallace; grandmother, Helen Franklin; and great-nephew, Brantlee Presley.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Dodd; daughters, Madison and Tuesdae Dodd; mother, Ellen Sue Dodd; father, Toby Foster (Teresa); brothers, Shane Foster and Allen Foster; sisters, Susan Bates, Sherri Crowder, and Kristina Langford; granddaughter, Khalani Dodd; brother-in-law, Ricky Bates; 19 nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jason and Courtney McMillan.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented