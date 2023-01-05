TUSCUMBIA — Joseph Scott Alexander Wilkins, 48, died January 3, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Glendale Cemetery. He was the husband of Ann Wilkins.

