TUSCUMBIA — Joseph Scott Alexander Wilkins, 48, died January 3, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Glendale Cemetery. He was the husband of Ann Wilkins.
Obituary Information
