DOUBLE SPRINGS — Joseph Scrivner, 90, died February 18, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Kelly Mill Baptist Church, Double Springs. Funeral will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at the church. The body will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

