LORETTO, TN. — Joseph Alton Shelton, 47, died December 1, 2021. Visitation is Sunday 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Loretto Memorial. The memorial service is Sunday 2 p.m. in the chapel.

Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

He was a contractor.

