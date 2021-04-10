LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Joseph V. “Joe” Hannah, 69, died April 9, 2021. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday at Greenhill Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens.

