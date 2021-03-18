LEIGHTON — Joseph Woodson Stanley, 92, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. A resident of Leighton Alabama, he was born on March 2, 1929 to the late Dollie Cobb Stanley and Woodson Stanley.
Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved older siblings, Myrtle Inez Langham and Willie James Stanley and younger sister, Irma Jean Garner; also two grandsons, Donald Joel Abernathy and Thomas Corbett Settles. Joseph married his childhood sweetheart in 1949, the late Hazel Warren, and from this union he leaves behind his loving and devoted daughters, Sheila Faye (Donald) Abernathy and Sandra Elaine (Alvin) Perkins; beloved grandchildren, Dr.’s Ashley Nicole and Allison McKenzie Settles, Jessica Danielle Abernathy, Pastor Thomas Colin Settles (Avita) and Justin Brandon Abernathy (Mitra); dearly loved great-grandchildren, Mycah Ayanna Settles, Mallory Grace Abernathy, T. Colin Barrion Settles, Timothy Corbett Woodson Settles and Titus Christian Warren Settles.
Services will be held outside at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1675 Old Hwy 20, Leighton, AL 35646 on Saturday at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens, 700 US-43, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Mr. Stanley be honored through contributions in his name (Joseph Woodson Stanley) to the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church’s Benevolence Fund. The mailing address is P.O. Box 880, Leighton, AL 35646.
Commented