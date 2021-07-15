FLORENCE — Josephine A. Lambert, 89, died July 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her daughter, Laura Awai. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

