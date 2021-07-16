FLORENCE — Josephine Alice “Josie” Lambert, age 89, of Florence, AL was born on March 17, 1932 in Evansville, IN and passed peacefully on July 13, 2021. The family will receive friends today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, officiated by Rev. Kevin Hurt.
Josie was a devoted Christian and a member of Woodmont Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends, especially enjoyed playing bridge and over the years she rose to the status of ACBL Gold Life Master. Traveling, dancing, crocheting, cooking, reading, working crossword puzzles, cheering for the Crimson Tide and spending time with her girls were all things she did to make life fun. She studied the Bible daily and that was reflected in her positive disposition. Josie always tried to encourage everyone, often bidding others farewell with her beautiful smile and trademark phrase, “Be cheerful!”
Josie was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur Cook and Thomas Lambert; her parents, Loren and Mary Hawkins; baby sister, Cora Hawkins; and grandparents, Leroy and Laura Hurt.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Awai (Wendell) of Greenbrier, TN; grandchildren, Natalie Carlisle (Joey) of Tupelo, MS; Melonie Blaylock (John Paul) of Tupelo, MS; greatgrandchildren, Kelsie Hunter (James) of Nashville, TN; Emmalee Blaylock of Florence, AL; special friend and neighbor, Gloria Dean of Florence, AL; and loved by many cousins and friends from every stage of her life.
Pallbearers will be Wendell Awai, Joey Carlisle, John Paul Blaylock, James Hunter, Charlie Hurt, Mark Hunt, and John Franck.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented