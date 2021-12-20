FLORENCE
Josephine Rose Chandler, 85, of Florence, passed away December 14, 2021. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Officiating will be Abbott Cletus Maeghar, O.S.B. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Chandler was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wayne Chandler.
She is survived by her son, Michael Chandler (Jan); daughter, Katherine Hougtailing (Michael); brothers, Stephen P. Porcari (Jo), and Arthur J. Porcari; and grandchildren, Madison, Brooke, Nathan, and Cole.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented