WAYNESBORO, TN — Josephine Mary(Jody) Christoffer, 73, died Saturday, October 2, 2021. Visitation will be held today October 3, 2021, form 9-10:45 a.m., at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro, TN. The service will follow at 11 a.m., at Memorial Gardens. She was the mother of Micheal, David, Joe, and Danny Keating, and Christine Compton, and Billie-Jo Mattox.

