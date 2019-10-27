MUSCLE SHOALS — Josephine Jackson McCarty Aday, 83, of Muscle Shoals, AL died October 25, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Old Brick Cemetery, Ford City, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie Jackson as well as five sisters and five brothers.
She was the mother to Diana Thomas of Chattanooga, TN, Melinda Henson of Muscle Shoals, AL, and William Dale McCarty, Jr., deceased. She had seven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.
Pallbearers will be Mathew Willingham, Anthony Aday, Jason Puckett, Paul Perry, Matt Kyzer and Brandon Lee.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
