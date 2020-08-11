LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN. — Josephine “Jo” Dixon Nash, 88, died August 9, 2020. No visitation. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

