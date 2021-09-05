FLORENCE — Josephine “Josie” White, age 78 of Florence, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 after an extended illness. She retired from Florence Hospital and was a member of Valley View House of Prayer in Florence, AL.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Larry Burbank officiating. Services will conclude with burial at River Bend Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, R.T. White; parents, Joe and Mary Jane Hill; daughter, Mary Roberson; grandson, James White; brother-in-laws, Lynn Irons and Jim Wright.
She is survived by her sons, Tom White (Tammy), James White, and Daniel White; sisters, Lois Irons, Martha Wright Green (Tommy), and Dorothy Jean Wood (Jay); seven grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Alan Irons, Jim Wright, Joe Irons, Jeff Wood, Trever Wood and Jay Wood.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
