LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Josephine Kerstiens Hollmann, 96, died November 17, 2020. Visitation is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday in Loretto Sacred Heart Cemetery. She was a member of Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

