RUSSELLVILLE — Josephine “Josie” Madden, age 79, of Russellville passed away on Wednesday, July 06, 2022 at Helen Keller Hospital ER.
Josie worked as a clerk at the Russellville Police Department and the Mayor’s office and was an employee of City of Russellville for over 25 years. After retirement, she spent her time as a babysitter, housekeeper, taxi service, and cook. She enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, watching hummingbirds, working in the garden, and enjoying time with her four-legged friend, Abbey. She was the “M” to M&B Upholstery that she operated with her daughter, Julie. Josie was a feisty and sassy woman who unconditionally loved her kids and grandchildren. They were her life and they considered her the rock and glue of the family. She loved spending time with her companion, Charles and her many friends at the Littleville Senior Citizens Building where she enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, and other games. She was very competitive when she played and was determined to win, no matter who she was playing against, even her grandchildren. The family will treasure the many memories left behind.
She was preceded in death by her husband, JC Madden; parents, Batasino “Bud” and Julia Nastasi; and sister, Mary Parkhurst.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Anthony Madden (Kaye), Kandie Madden Richeson, Julie Madden Beard (Adam); grandchildren, Justin Madden (Lauren), Evan Richeson, Kylee Beard; grandchild of her heart, John Kalmbach; special friend and companion, Charles Hargett; brother-in-law, Harley Parkhurst; special nephew, H.J. Parkhurst (Liz); several other nieces & nephews, and her beloved dog, Abbey.
The visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel, with Bro. Daniel Welborn speaking at the service. Burial will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Walter Entrekin, John Kalmbach, Danny Madden, Ray Hayes, Cody Hayes, and Jordan Boyles.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Littleville Fire and Rescue Service for your prompt care of our mother.
