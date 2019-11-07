RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Josephine Scott, 94, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away at Burns Nursing Home on November 3, 2019. A native of Franklin County, she had lived in the area all of her life and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Russellville. She was a seamstress and retired from Cooper Cleaners.
Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, November 8, 2019, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Russellville, with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Clint Busler and Bo Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
Mrs. Scott is survived by her children: Camille Prince, Ted McAllister, Joe M. McLemore, all of Russellville, and Pam Sterling of Myrtle Beach, Florida; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death were her spouse, Jess Scott and parents, Joseph Gilbert and Alice Sibley Hargett.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
