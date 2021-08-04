CHEROKEE
Josephine Sprague Kendrick, 86, Cherokee, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, August 5, from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. There will be a 3:00 p.m. graveside service at New Bethel Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Father Michael Adams officiating.
Josephine was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. She worked as a seamstress at Cherokee Manufacturing, Realtoc, and TJ’s in Florence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lela and Cecil Sprague, Sr..
Josephine is survived by her children, Michael Purdom, Scott Purdom, and Ginger Purdom; grandchildren, Christian Leigh McCoy, Almous McCoy, and Dustin McCoy; great-grandchildren, Katie Beth McCoy, Hannah Grace Roberts, Jordan Roberts, Adaline McCoy, and Lilianna McCoy; and siblings, Hazel Spirling (John), Lucie Grissom (David), Betty Biggs (Ray), Cecil Sprague, Jr. (Ella), Becky Austin (Chuck), William Sprague (Brenda), Charles Sprague (Wanda), Marie Collum (Jackie), and Ethel Trexler (Kenny).
