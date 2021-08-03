CHEROKEE — Josephine Sprague Kendrick, 86, died August 2, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at New Bethel Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.