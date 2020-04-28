RUSSELLVILLE — Alice Josephine Gantt Willmarth of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her residence at the age of 87.
She lived her entire life in Franklin County and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. A homemaker for 70 years, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and working crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Bert Willmarth; infant son, Stanley Hugh Willmarth; parents, Thomas James Gantt and Carrie Seal Gantt; brother, James Winford Gantt; and sisters, Mary Hudson, Dorris Fleming and Nora Allen.
Survivors include daughter, Lucy W. Wilson; son, Rick (Bonnie) Willmarth; grandsons, Beau (Brenna) Wilson, Heath (Anna) Wilson, Ricky Willmarth, Benjamin (Meagan) Willmarth; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Sawyer and Hattie Wilson, Della and Lou Wilson, and Wade, Elizabeth and Hunter Willmarth; numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
