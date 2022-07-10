MUSCLE SHOALS — Josh Matlock, 36, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. Josh was a part of the 2004 graduating class of Colbert County High School. He worked at 3M. His hobbies included hunting and fishing.
Visitation for Josh will be held Sunday, July 10th, at Rogersville Funeral Home from 1-2 p.m. with funeral service following in the chapel. Tracy Adams will be officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andy Wisdom, Zack Matlock, Corey Matlock, Cody Austin, Brandon Tolbert and Shawn Wadkins.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Hazel Word; and grandfather, Charles Roy Matlock.
He is survived by his wife, Brittney Bange-Matlock; children, Hadlee Matlock, Sway Bange, Brantley Latham, Jaci-Jane Eaton; parents, Regan and Abbie Matlock; sister, Jolanda Matlock; nephew, Connor Matlock; grandfather, Frank Word; grandmother, Peggy McCoy; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.