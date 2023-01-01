WATERLOO — Joshua Ray Barrett, 38, of Waterloo, passed away, Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2023, from noon until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The graveside service will begin at 2 p.m., at Central Heights Community Cemetery with Larry Burbank officiating.
Josh was a loving and devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his boys, fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors. He loved baseball and watching Alabama football “Roll Tide”.
Josh is preceded in death by his father, Tony Barrett; grandparents, Jeff and Opal Burrough and Buton and Floy Barrett.
He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Paige Sharp Barrett; sons, Bryant Joshua Barrett and Brogan Kole Barrett; mother, Margie Barrett; brothers, Tony Stout and Scott Stout (Manda); host of nieces and nephews; in laws, Ricky and Theresa Sharp; brother-in-law, Kyle Sharp
Pallbearers will be Coty White, Michael White, James Putman, Cass Woods, TJ Lawrence, and BJ Skipworth. Honorary pallbearer will be Lonnie Allison.
The family would like to thank the nurses in post-surgical at North Alabama Medical Center and Amedisys hospice especially Gwen.
