FLORENCE — Joshua Carlton Hamilton, 17, of Florence, Alabama lost his life Thursday, February 24, 2022, in a tragic car accident.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lynn Behel and his great-grandmother, Betty Sue Hamilton.
Josh is survived by his parents, Halie and William Behel; sister, Addisyn; grandparents, Karla and Grant Earnest and George Behel; great-grandfather, John Hamilton; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Josh was born April 14, 2004, in Mobile, Alabama. He loved all things outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hiking in the woods, kayaking, wakeboarding and hunting. His big smile was infectious and his hugs were always the tightest.
Josh, our love for you will never fade. Our hearts are broken today and will forever hold a place just for you. Our prayer is that you are resting in the sweet arms of Jesus.
A graveside service will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, 11 AM at Greenview Memorial Park with Brother Matt Fowler officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fostering by Faith; paypal: https://www.paypal.me/fosteringbyfaith or venmo: @fosteringbyfaith; checks to Three Rivers Assembly of God, 15910 MS-63, Moss Point, Mississippi 39562, Memo: Fostering by Faith.
