FLORENCE — Joshua David Balentine, age 41, of Florence, passed away September 1, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Bethel Baptist Cemetery, in Anderson, AL.
Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Raymond Raney Sr., and paternal grandparents, Vernon Cleo and Linnie Pigg Balentine.
Survivors include his parents, Jerry Neal and Betty Raney Balentine; grandmother, Betty Word Raney; sisters, Becky Balentine and Lori Quillen (Joshua); nephews, Chase Balentine, Caleb Quillen, and Micah Quillen; and niece, Samantha Thomas.
Joshua was a member of the Church of Christ.
