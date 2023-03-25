FLORENCE — Joshua Lynn Hanback, loving son, brother and friend to so many died Wednesday, March 22 at his home surrounded by family at the age of 24. Many say Josh never met a stranger, and the same is sure to be said of his time in Heaven. Josh was a graduate from Florence High School and a member of Florence First Assembly, but just those two don’t account for all the people that knew and loved him across Alabama and into other states. During the pandemic, Josh started a TikTok account, sharing his love of the Lord with people all across the country. His passion for sharing the message of Christ began at an early age and was first instilled and nourished by his late grandfather, Thomas “Buddy” Hopwood. Josh was always able to see the good, even when it was surrounded by bad. Josh was at his best when he could be with those he loved, even when he was sick. He always enjoyed the visits from friends, family and loved ones. Not one visit went unnoticed by Josh, even in his last days.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
