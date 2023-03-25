F.3.26.23 Joshua Hanback.jpg

FLORENCE — Joshua Lynn Hanback, loving son, brother and friend to so many died Wednesday, March 22 at his home surrounded by family at the age of 24. Many say Josh never met a stranger, and the same is sure to be said of his time in Heaven. Josh was a graduate from Florence High School and a member of Florence First Assembly, but just those two don’t account for all the people that knew and loved him across Alabama and into other states. During the pandemic, Josh started a TikTok account, sharing his love of the Lord with people all across the country. His passion for sharing the message of Christ began at an early age and was first instilled and nourished by his late grandfather, Thomas “Buddy” Hopwood. Josh was always able to see the good, even when it was surrounded by bad. Josh was at his best when he could be with those he loved, even when he was sick. He always enjoyed the visits from friends, family and loved ones. Not one visit went unnoticed by Josh, even in his last days.

