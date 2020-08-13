HAMILTON — Joshua James Morgan, 3 weeks and 5 days, died August 8, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will be Sunday at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shottsville Cemetery.

