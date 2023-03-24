FLORENCE — Joshua Lynn Hanback, 24, died March 22, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral home. Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Greenview Chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Joshua was the son of Chris and Amy Hanback. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

