SHEFFIELD
Joshua Robert Call, age 38, of Sheffield passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Visitation was Saturday, August 14, from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Williams Funeral Home, Florence. The memorial service followed at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel.
Joshua was a native of Sheffield and loved to play music and sing. He loved to work and loved his momma and loved his family and friends so much.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Mansell; twin brother, J.T. Call Mansell, Johnny Quinn, Perry Quinn; sister, Tanya Mansell; grandmother, Lillie Todd; grandparents, Audie and Thomas Mansell.
He is survived by mother, Judy Call; children, Katelyn Todd, Maddie Mae Call, Annabelle Call; brother and sisters, Jeannie Boyd, Carson Mansell, Kevin Mansell, all from the Shoals, Lisa Hinkledire (Robert), Earl Quinn, all from Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Williams Funeral Home 256-764-6401 to help with the funeral expense. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.
