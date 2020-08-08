HALEYVILLE — Josie Inez Page Riddle, 95, died August 6, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Winston Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.pinkardfh.com.

