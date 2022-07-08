RUSSELLVILLE — Josie L. Madden, 79, died July 7, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. She was the mother of Anthony, Kandie, and Julie Madden.

