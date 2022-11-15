PHOENIX, ARIZONA — Jossie Evelyn Sparks, 91, formerly of Russellville, died November 1, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens.
