MERIDIANVILLE — Joy Louise Clement, 40, Meridianville, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, September 26, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Orange Cemetery, 8153 Highway 34, Russellville, AL, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Corey Nicholson officiating.
Joy was a member of First Baptist Church, Huntsville. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jason; her parents, Bill and Carol Pilgrim; maternal grandparents, Dwight and Betty Ruth Sommerville; paternal grandparents, William and Dimple Pilgrim.
Joy is survived by her daughters, Hannah Aislynn and Brianna Ashlynn Clement of Meridianville; brother, William Dwight Pilgrim (and family) of Tuscumbia; and mother-in-law, Janelle Clement of Phil Campbell.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Cabral, Will Pilgrim, Kevin Dover, Charles Dean, Michael Dawes, and Mike Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Clement Crusade for Hannah and Brianna at Alabama Central Credit Union or through PayPal to ClementCrusade4HannahnBrianna@gmail.com., to be trusted for the use of care and education of Joy and Jason’s daughters.
