RUSSELLVILLE — On the morning of Saturday, January 21, 2023, Joy Marie Cummings took possession of her Heavenly Home.
She was a faithful and devoted member of Gateway (Russellville Church of God). She was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for her family. She was a great mom, who loved her entire family, but especially Lily and Ava Marie, the two newest babies.
Her Husband of 63 years Jerry Ray Cummings was waiting for her. She heard the Angels sing at 10:08 A.M. and she just had to go and see. She found out that her mom Lillie Pearl McDonald and Dad Russell Jackson McDonald was waiting for her along with her baby sister Barbara McDonald and Brother Jim McDonald.
She goes to hopefully help decorate a home in Heaven for her daughter, Vicky Cummings. Also, her five grandchildren Donnie Cummings Jr. (Wife Jamie), Brian Cummings, Cristy Allen (Husband Chris), Jeremy Cummings (Wife Autumn), and Jennifer Mansell (Husband Caleb who she called Mansell) She’ll put a little extra loving work in for her nine great grandchildren, Bradley Cummings (wife Mya), Analena Cummings, Madison Cummings, Dakota Cummings, Carter Allen, Parker Allen, Cameron Allen, Lily Cummings and Ava Marie Mansell. A sister Sue Boatwright (Husband Billy Ray) and a brother Ricky McDonald (Wife Anita) and a special friend Joan Price
The visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The body will lie in state from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Gateway Church (Russellville Church of God), with the funeral following at 1:00 p.m. Officiating this joyous home going will be Pastor Nick McSpadden and Pastor Pearl Shelton along with Darren Woodruff. Burial will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Gary Cummings, Barry Black, Kerry Hatton, Joe Mansell, Caleb Mansell, and Connor Mansell.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Autumn Cummings and Jennifer Mansell for being there and taking care of the best mother and grandmother to ever live, also thank you to her though not legally but in love adopted daughter Sandy Mitchell for always being there. The Family would also like to thank Margie Woodruff and the whole staff of North Alabama Medical Center for the wonderful care you provided and Samantha Perez for your help and guidance during this time.
Joy would have one last request of all of you reading or hearing this home going announcement make sure you know Jesus as Lord so you can meet her in Heaven.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
