RED BAY — Joy Davis Berry, 67, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital. She was born in Tupelo, MS, to Harold and Aldean Thrasher Davis. She was retired as a Paraprofessional from the Red Bay School and from the Sara Dinsmore Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Red Bay where she served as church pianist for many years. She also taught piano for many years.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you