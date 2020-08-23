FLORENCE — Joy Dolores Cypert, 91, of Florence, passed away August 20, 2020 at her residence.
There will be a private service at Greenview Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Cypert is preceded in death by her husband, John Cypert Jr.; mother, Essie Mae Barackman; and father, Mervin H. Barackman. She is survived by her sons, Richard W. Cypert (Diane), Florence, AL and David E. Cypert (Dee Ann), Madison, AL; daughter, Darlene K. Oliger (Eddy), Florence, AL; grandchildren, Jody D. Cypert (Andrea), Christopher L. Oliger (Kim), Bradley J. Oliger, Samantha J. Cypert, Reese Mitchell (Shana), and Cassie Mitchell; and great grandchildren, Skylar Mendez, Brittany Oliger, and Tyler Oliger.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Special thanks to Green Oaks Assisted Living, Encompass Hospice, and especially Natasha Wilson and Laynette Delaney.
