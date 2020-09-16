FLORENCE

Joy Elizabeth Wyle-Matelski, 47, died September 14, 2020. The family will plan a celebration of Elizabeth’s life at a later date. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.