MOULTON — Joy Lee Terry, 74, died October 31, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Jones Chapel Cemetery.

